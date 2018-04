Chemical leak at Turkey’s factory leaves 30 injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A chemical leak occurred at the mirror production factory in Turkey’s north-western Tekirdag province, the Turkish media reported April 10.

Reportedly, 30 factory workers were injured as a result of the incident. All injured were hospitalized.