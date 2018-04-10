Deputy PM: Turkey has no intention to seize part of Syria’s territory

2018-04-10 11:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is not after seizing Syrian territories, the Turkish media cited the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying April 10.

“The presence of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria is not the occupation, it is aimed at ensuring the security of its borders and the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Bozdag also stressed that Turkey understands that there are a number of problems in Syria that need only political solution.