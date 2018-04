North Korean delegation to pay official visit to Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by the Foreign Minister Li Yong Ho will pay an official visit to Tajikistan, the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a message.