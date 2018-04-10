Over 80 countries apply for Azerbaijani non-oil products’ supply

2018-04-10 11:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The applications for supplying Azerbaijani non-oil products worth $37.6 million in February 2018 were accepted via Azexport portal (www.azexport.az), according to the Export Review, published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In general, since January 1, 2017, the applications for supplying Azerbaijani non-oil products worth $594.1 million were received from 81 countries.

Russia is leading in terms of the total volume of applications for January-February 2018. Thus, 17.8 percent of all applications accounts for Russia, followed by the US (7.9 percent of applications), Turkey (5.9 percent), Ukraine (5 percent) and Iran (5 percent).