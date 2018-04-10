Germany can share its experience in healthcare sphere with Azerbaijan

2018-04-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Germany intends to share its experience in the healthcare sector with Azerbaijan, said attaché on commercial issues of the German embassy in Azerbaijan Heike Moskel at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum dedicated to health tourism in Baku April 10.

She noted that the two countries have great opportunities for developing cooperation in the healthcare sector, to which the business forum taking place in Baku can contribute.