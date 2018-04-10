Saxo Bank: Currencies trapped in swamp of uncertainty

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Another threat of a trade war posed by the US presidential administration once again has not allowed the currency market to overcome uncertainty at the end of last week, Head of FX Strategy / Saxo Bank John Hardy told Trend April 10.

“Equity traders pressed the eject button once again on Friday after the latest round of trade threats from the Trump administration, while currency markets failed once again to react much to the hysterics,” Hardy said.

“To recap, the US jobs report on Friday failed to provide anything compelling for the US dollar: the weak +103,000 headline payrolls number appeared to be a shocker, but given other strong jobs-linked data and the prior month’s absurdly strong 326k number we must keep in mind that month-to-month developments are random and the moving average is healthy,” he said.