IFC to expand co-op with Uzbek Hamkorbank in currency lending sphere

2018-04-10 12:35 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a landmark swap agreement with Hamkorbank, the largest private bank in Uzbekistan, to expand local currency lending to micro, small and medium enterprises, key to driving economic growth in the country, the press service of IFC said in a message.

Under the agreement, IFC will hedge Hamkorbank’s currency exposure for up to $40 million—the first international financial institution to provide such hedging instruments in Uzbekistan.

The transaction will enable Hamkorbank to better manage its assets and liabilities amid scarce hedging opportunities. When firms borrow in the currency of their revenue, they can avoid foreign exchange risk and focus on expanding and creating jobs.

“The transaction is very important for Hamkorbank as it will enhance our ability to lend to customers in local currency, while effectively managing our currency risk exposure and reducing the credit risk of the loan portfolio,” said Ikram Ibragimov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamkorbank.