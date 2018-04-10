Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Russian citizen Yulia Skripal has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and "taken to a secure location," TASS with reference to the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Yulia’s father Sergei Skripal, a 66 year-old former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of spying for Great Britain, still remains hospitalized but his "strength is growing daily."

According to London, Sergei and Yulia Skripal suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.