Washington Times: Time has come for key int’l actors to press for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The time has come for key international actors, particularly the US and the EU, to press for a settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by beginning the process of returning occupied lands to Azerbaijan, Janusz Bugajski, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) in Washington DC said in his article published in Washington Times.

“Twenty-five years of international mediation to resolve the conflict and return the territories to Baku’s jurisdiction have proved unsuccessful. Four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which confirm that Azerbaijan territories are occupied by Armenian armed forces, remain unimplemented,” said the author in his article titled “Why Azerbaijan matters for the West”.

The time has come for key international actors, particularly the US and the EU, to press for a settlement by beginning the process of returning occupied lands to Azerbaijan, enabling displaced people to return to their homes, and demilitarizing a region where dozens of soldiers and civilians from both sides perish in skirmishes each year, the article reads.

Bugajski believes that in the current regional climate, with an unresolved long-term conflict within its territory, an ongoing crisis between neighboring countries, with the danger of regional terrorism and Islamic radicalization, Baku’s primary goal must be to maintain national independence and regional stability