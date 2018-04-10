Yemeni blogger escapes Azerbaijan's "black list", apologizes for illegal activity

A citizen of the Republic of Yemen, a blogger, Nada Ahmed Ali Al-Nahdi addressed a letter to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry asking for not including her name to the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the ministry said in a message on April 10.

In her letter, Al-Nahdi reaffirmed her full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws, and regulations, according to the ministry.

Stressing that she was not aware of the consequences of an illegal visit, Al-Nahdi said that her visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that she expressed her apology to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



Al-Nahdi also attested that she would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future without the consent of the government of Azerbaijan, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani ministry considered Al-Nahdi's appeal and made a decision no to include her name into the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

