Cambodia supports UN Security Council resolutions on Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Cambodia supports the UN Security Council resolutions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Ouch Borith said during the political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Cambodia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Having welcomed the delegation of Cambodia, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov expressed hope that this visit will be useful for strengthening political dialogue and expanding business relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia and will create the necessary ground for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Noting wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, humanitarian, agricultural, medical, energy and other spheres, Khalafov stressed the importance of developing contractual and legal framework for the bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Khalafov informed the guest about large-scale transport and energy projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, and added that the North-South and the East-West transport routes create favorable opportunities for the Asian countries to enter the European market.

Talking about Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan and the fact that 20 percent of the country’ s territory is under occupation of Armenia, the deputy minister said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still a serious threat to peace, stability and comprehensive development of the region.

Khalafov thanked the Cambodian side for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed hope that Cambodia’s support will be permanent.

In turn, Borith said that Cambodia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres. He thanked the government of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM).

Stressing that the exchange of visits of high-ranking government officials is important for the development of bilateral relations, the Cambodian diplomat stressed the need to continue the political dialogue between the two countries.

He also said that Cambodia is interested in further development of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Borith thanked Azerbaijan for the opportunities created for the education of Cambodian students in Azerbaijan in the Soviet era, and noted that Cambodia intends to continue cooperation in the field of education between the two countries.

Noting that Azerbaijan has rich experience in the field of energy and has highly qualified specialists, the guest stressed importance of implementing various exchange programs between the two countries in this sphere.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of cooperation as part of international organizations, creation of a joint intergovernmental commission for the development of trade and economic relations and the issues of holding political consultations on a long-term basis.

