Turkmenistan, Russia strengthening interparliamentary ties

2018-04-10 15:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mamedova and Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matvienko discussed strengthening of the Turkmen-Russian interparliamentary relations in a phone conversation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

During the conversation, an invitation was made to Mamedova to take part in the 47th Plenary Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to be held April 12-13 in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

It was noted that particular importance in the development of interstate dialogue is given to regular contacts and meetings at the highest level.