Germany ready to further support diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy

2018-04-10 15:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Germany is ready to further support measures to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy, Tobias Baumann, director executive of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, told reporters in Baku April 10.

There is decline in trade turnover between Germany and Azerbaijan, he said.