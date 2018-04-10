Ministry of Culture & Tourism on tourists visiting Azerbaijan in 1Q18

The number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 12.6 percent in the first three months of 2018 as compared to the same period of 2017, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message April 10.

During the period, 627,835 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan (185,913 – in January, 166,161 – in February, 275,761 – in March) that is 70,207 tourists more than in the same period of 2017.