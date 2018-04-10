Lavrov accepts North Korean top diplomat’s invitation to visit Pyongyang

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accepted his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho’s invitation to visit Pyongyang, as he himself said following a meeting with the North Korean top diplomat on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The minister invited me to make a return visit to Pyongyang. We have accepted the invitation," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said he did not discuss possible contacts between the two countries’ leaders at talks with Ri Yong-ho.

"Today we did not discuss these issues," Lavrov said.