Baku hotels no have portable Wi-fi routers for tourists

2018-04-10 16:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A number of hotels in Baku have launched a "WokiFi" service, which allows tourists to rent portable 3G / 4G Wi-Fi routers for universal access to the Internet, Azerbaijan's company Simbrella told Trend on April 10.

The project is implemented jointly with the mobile operator Azerfon (Nar), the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Azerbaijan, according to the company.

Presently, WokiFi service is offered at Sultan Inn Boutique Hotel, Seven Rooms Boutique Hotel, Sahil Hostel & Hotel, Boulevard Side Hotel and Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku.