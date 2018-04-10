Azerbaijan cuts oil production within OPEC oil deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in March 2018 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend on April 10.

Daily oil production stood at 794,000 barrels in March 2018, of which 740,000 barrels accounted for crude oil and 54,000 barrels for condensate.

Meanwhile, 629,600 barrels of crude oil, 54,000 barrels of condensate and 10,600 barrels of oil products were exported per day.