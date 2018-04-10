Lina Vaitkeviciene: Azerbaijan – country of multiculturalism, where Eastern and Western values coexist peacefully

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a magnificent country, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Lina Vaitkeviciene said at a meeting with foreign journalists who came to the country to cover the April 11 presidential election.

“I am very happy to be in this country,” she noted. “Before going to the point, I would like to say that I and my family are very happy for the possibility to live in such a beautiful and fully safe country. I am from Lithuania and have been living for almost 3 years here and we feel very comfortable here. It is safe here, there are no prejudices on national or religious grounds, and this is really a country of multiculturalism, where democratic principles prevail, and eastern and western values coexist peacefully and complement each other. This is actually a very beautiful country,” she said.

“My friends, who came to visit Azerbaijan, said they have heard about tremendous developments of the country, but they did not expect to see such beauty. I know, you are here to follow and to write about the presidential election, but I really hope you will have the opportunity to see developments of the country, to taste delicious food, and, of course, to see the beauty of Baku city and the districts,” added Vaitkeviciene.

She informed the guests about the agency’s activities.

The deputy director general said she was amazed by the fact that there are media of such scale in Azerbaijan, news products of which are in demand all over the world.

Trend is a significant achievement of Azerbaijan in the media sphere. The agency is among transnational media outlets, admitted to the supply of information materials to absolutely every authoritative international news aggregator, which in itself is a unique achievement for the media of the former USSR republics.