Bank card operations by tourists increase in Azerbaijan

2018-04-10 16:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan spent 99,798,809 manats in January, 91,128,890 manats in February and 190,927,699 manats in total via their bank cards, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The ministry said that foreign citizens spent 31,565,965 manats or 20 percent more via their bank cards as compared to the same period of 2017.