Kazakhstan’s largest oil refinery being renovated

2018-04-10 16:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Shymkent oil refinery started major repairs, the company's press service said.

PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP informed the media about the scheduled shutdown of the Shymkent oil refinery, with a view to overhaul since April 10, 2018.

The schedule of planned preventive maintenance of technological installations of the refinery is coordinated with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.