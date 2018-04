Azerbaijan bans construction of several facilities near main export pipelines

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has banned construction of hospitals, schools, residential buildings that exceed three floors, industrial and agricultural buildings and any public facilities (subject to public risk criteria) near the main export pipelines.