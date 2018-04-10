The Pakistan Observer: Tourism in Azerbaijan experiencing boom

2018-04-10 16:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government has made developing tourism a priority, says the article, published on the website of the Pakistan Observer.

The article says that the country has all natural and geographic potential of a tourism destination, and the inhabitants of the country are hospitable and welcoming.

“Azerbaijan enjoys nine of the world’s 11 climate zones, adding to the range of destinations on offer,” says the article.

The Shirvanshahs palace, which has been inscribed in list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Maiden Tower, Baku Boulevard (officially called Seaside National Park), Mud Volcanoes, Ateshgah Fire Temple, and many more worth-seeing spots located in vicinity of Baku attract tourists.