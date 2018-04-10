Lavrov: Russia ready to provide security guarantees to OPCW experts in Syria’s Douma

Russia is prepared to provide security guarantees to OPCW experts to investigate the alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Douma, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Any references to security concerns [for OPCW experts] are unlikely to be serious. Douma has been completely freed from militants and is controlled by government troops. The Russian military police has been deployed to the area," Lavrov said. "If security guarantees for OPCW inspectors are required, such guarantees will be provided."

According to him, Moscow invited OPCW experts to make a visit to Douma in order to figure out what had happened there. "We have not received a response yet," Lavrov said.

"We have heard statements from The Hague that they have launched an investigation into the Douma incident," the Russian top diplomat said. "However, the use of chemical weapons has not been confirmed yet. Members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and Russian representatives to the relevant agencies visited the site of the alleged attack in Douma but did not find any traces of chemical weapons," he added.

"We cannot take the results of remote investigations for granted anymore," Lavrov went on to say. "This is what happened in Khan Shaykhun, when a remote investigation resulted in a flimsy report containing expressions such as ‘highly possible’ and ‘highly likely’," he noted.

"We know the true price of such expressions and will never again take them for granted," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

Russia on Tuesday will propose a draft resolution of the UN Security Council on an investigation to be conducted by OPCW specialists into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Douma, he added.