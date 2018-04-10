Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown

Israel’s consumer protection bureau said on Tuesday it was investigating Apple over a failure to disclose to consumers that its software could slow performance in some iPhones, Reuters reports.

The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority said in a statement it had questioned the head of Apple in Israel, Rony Friedman.

A spokesman at the Authority said it had the power to levy significant fines in civil proceedings, but that it was too early to discuss such a possibility.

A spokesman for Apple in Israel declined to comment.