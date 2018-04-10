Oil breaks above $70 a barrel as shadow of trade war recedes

Oil broke above $70 a barrel on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous day, as investors grew more optimistic that a trade dispute between the United States and China may be resolved without greater damage to the global economy, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures were up $1.39 at $70.04 a barrel by 1131 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.23 to $64.65 a barrel.

The oil price has risen by nearly 4.5 percent in the last two trading days.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promised to open China’s economy further and lower import tariffs, in a speech that struck a conciliatory tone on the trade tensions between China and the United States.

Equities and industrial commodities rose, while perceived safe-havens such as gold and U.S. Treasuries came under pressure, reflecting confidence among traders and investors that a trade war is increasingly unlikely.

“It’s not so much ‘risk on/risk off’, as it is ‘trade war on/trade war off’ and, at the moment, we’re ‘trade-war off’,” London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler said.

“There’s a lot of political motivation in the tariffs in the United States, but ultimately, they won’t want a trade war, there is a general desire to boost the U.S. economy.”

Concerns of a prolonged trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and uncertainty over the supply and demand balance of global oil markets have made for volatile trading in the last few weeks.