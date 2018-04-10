Azerbaijani gymnasts among favorites of European Championships in Trampoline

2018-04-10 17:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The strongest senior and junior gymnasts of Europe will join the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling to be held in Baku on April 12-15.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships, the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) reported.

UEG has highlighted gymnasts, whom the gymnastics fans need to watch closely during the competition.

Individual Trampoline:

Defending European and reigning Olympic Champion Uladzislau Hancharou and his wife Hanna Hancharova will be among the ones to beat in Baku. They will face tough competition from Russia that is sending a star-studded team including Vice-European Champion Dmitriy Ushakov, Mikhail Melnik and defending women’s European Champion Yana Pavlova.

Great Britain can count on the experience of Kat Driscoll, who is competing in an impressive 8th senior Europeans, Luke Strong, Nathan Bailey and Izzy Songhurst. France’s Sébastien Martiny and Allan Morante, fresh off victory at the Dutch Open, aim for the final as does Azerbaijan’s Ilya Grishunin. In the women’s competition, fans look for to seeing the experienced Olympians Portugal’s Ana Rente, Ukraine’s Natalia Moskvina and Georgia’s Luba Golovina.

Synchronized Trampoline:

World Champions Aleh Rabtsau and Uladzislau Hancharou will look to take the European gold as well. The 2015 World bronze medalists Sébastien Martiny and Allan Morante will be one of the main challengers, together with Russia’s dynamic duo Andrey Yudin and Dmitriy Ushakov, Portugal’s Diogo Abreu and Diogo Ganchinho.

Last year’s World Games silver medalist Mykola Prostorov of Ukraine is partnering with Artem Savchenko in Baku. Competition will be tight on the women’s side as well. Defending European Champions Marine Jurbert and Léa Labrousse (FRA) will be present, as will silver medalist Susana Kochesok (RUS) who will partner with Yana Pavlova, and bronze medalists Ana Rente and Beatriz Martins (POR). And there’s the duo Hanna Hancharova - Maria Makharynskaya to take into consideration too.