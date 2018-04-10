Now possible to register real estate in Azerbaijan in 1 day

2018-04-10 17:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to the “Procedural Rules for Reception, Verification and Obtaining Documents for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate”, according to the decision signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

In accordance with the changes, a new section “Accelerated execution of applications” has been added to the rules.

From now on, applications for state registration of rights to immovable property with accelerated execution period will be executed in one, three and seven working days.