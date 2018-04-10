Russia to showcase frigates and T-90 tanks at India’s arms exhibition

Russia will demonstrate over 230 weapon systems at the Defexpo India 2018 arms exhibition, including T-90 tanks and Project 11356 frigates, the press office of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The land, naval and internal homeland security systems exhibition Defexpo India will be held in Chennai, India, on April 11-14.

"Rosoboronexport’s stand will feature over 230 items of Russia’s armament and military hardware offered by the company for export," the Rosoboronexport press office said in a statement.

Russia’s T-90S and T-90MS tanks, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, Kornet-E and Kornet-EM anti-tank missile complexes and also Kalashnikov assault rifles of the latest modifications hold the greatest prospects for land troops on the arms markets of India and South-East Asian countries among Rosoboronexport’s weapon systems showcased at the exhibition, the press office reported.