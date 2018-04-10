Azerbaijan's CEC: Those not included in voter list can vote in polling stations

2018-04-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In Azerbaijan, all those, who are eligible to vote may go directly to a polling station and cast vote via presenting the ID, not depending on whether or not they are included in the voter list, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on April 10.

He noted that some voters may not be in the voter list for some reason, or maybe they avoided entering this list. Nevertheless, they can vote by submitting their identification documents.

According to Panahov, in some countries, those who are not registered in the voter list cannot cast vote. But the situation is different in Azerbaijan.

"The citizen can vote in the nearest polling station regardless of whether he/she is in the voter list," he said.

The CEC chairman said that tomorrow complaints and appeals on the election will be immediately answered.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

