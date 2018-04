School bus overturns in Turkey

2018-04-10 18:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A school bus overturned in the Turkish province of Siirt, as a result of which 18 schoolchildren were injured, according to preliminary data, Turkish media reported on April 10.

Reportedly, all the victims were taken to hospitals. The health state of the children is assessed as extremely severe.

No other details reported.