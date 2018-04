Hyundai to launch production of trucks in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The production of Hyundai trucks will be set up in Uzbekistan’s free economic zone "Kokand", Uzbek media outlets reported.

The project is worth at least $130M The initiative of the new production was set by the Korean companies Evergreen Motors and Posco Daewoo.