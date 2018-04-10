Nar continues expanding its LTE network in regions

2018-04-10

Nar continues the process of installing new base stations on the country’s territory in order to provide the customers with convenient and uninterrupted communication and internet services.

As a result of large scale improvement works, the mobile operator offers its 4G (LTE) services not only in Baku and Absheron peninsula but in other regions of Azerbaijan as well. Thus, last year the residents of Ganja became first to benefit from the LTE service, which ensures a significant increase of the mobile internet speed.

In the course of the first 3 months of the current year, 84 new LTE stations were installed on the territory of Baku and Absheron peninsula, and 63 LTE base stations were put into operation in the country’s regions. After the city of Ganja, residents of Agjabedi, Goychay, Guba, Gusar, Hajiqabul, Jalilabad, Khachmaz, Mingachevir, Oguz, Saatli, Salyan, Shabran, Sheki, Shamkir, Shirvan, Siyazanm, Tovuz and Zagatala have received a possibility to use the advantages of Nar LTE network. Nar subscribers in regions are now able to use the internet resources in a more efficient way, thanks to the speed up to 225 Mbit/s, ensured by the mobile operator’s LTE technology.

Currently, the expanded Nar network covers 93% of the country’s territory and provides high quality services to more than 2 million of subscribers by means of more than 6500 base stations.

According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held during the second quarter of the year 2017, Nar network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. The testing of mobile communications networks has been conducted based on measuring customer experience for a wide range of services by P3 Communications, being a leading international company for testing services.