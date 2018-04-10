Azerbaijani gymnast eyes to win gold at European Championships

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin said that he seeks to win gold at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

Malkin told Trend that the preliminary task for him at the qualifying stage of the European Championships on April 12 is to reach the finals.

"In the finals, my combination will be much harder. I just need to perform it without falls, clean, to win the medal. I really want a gold medal. There is not even a thought that I can miss it; that would be very disappointing. If I do not win the medal, I will only blame myself, because I am in a good shape. Surely, there will be excitement; I will try to cope with it," Malkin said.

He noted that the complex combinations, which he is going to show in the finals, were first demonstrated in Portugal at the World Cup.

“There I fell, and despite that, I won. But, here that cannot happen, because this is the European Championships, the level of rivals is very high. The main competitors are Denmark, Russia and the United Kingdom. The complexity [of performances] of many athletes of those countries is almost like mine. However, our program is second in complexity in case the Russian gymnast does what he wants. I need to perform clean to win,” Malkin said.