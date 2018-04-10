OPCW to send experts to Syria’s Douma

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will dispatch a special mission to the city of Douma located in Eastern Ghouta to verify reports on the alleged use of chemical weapons, the organization said in a statement posted on its website, TASS reports.

"Since the first reports of alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Syrian Arab Republic, were issued, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been gathering information from all available sources and analyzing it. At the same time, OPCW’s Director-General, Ambassador Ahmet Uzumcu, has considered the deployment of a Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team to Douma to establish facts surrounding these allegations," the statement reads. "Today, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has requested the Syrian Arab Republic to make the necessary arrangements for such a deployment."