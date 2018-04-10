Putin, Medvedev discuss current economic situation — Kremlin

The Russian government’s performance in 2017 and the current state of the Russian economy were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"They spoke about the last year’s results. Current aspects were also discussed," he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister reported to the president about the results of the government’s work he would read out to Russian lawmakers on Wednesday.