Rating of Azerbaijani state structures’ websites for number of visits in 1Q18

2018-04-10 20:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the State Agency for Special Communication and Information Security of the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan has published a rating of state websites for the number of visits in 1Q18.

TOP-10 official internet resources of state structures

For the number of visits

For the number of unique visits

1.idmantv.az
2.edu.gov.az
3.mia.gov.az
4.mlspp.gov.az
5.aztv.az
6.stat.gov.az
7.asan.gov.az
8.migration.gov.az
9. mfa.gov.az.az

10. scwra.gov.az

1. idmantv.az

2.azal.az
3.edu.gov.az
4.aztv.az
5.mia.gov.az
6.mod.gov.az
7.gov.az
8.mfa.gov.az
9.dq.mia..gov.az
10. bpqmi.gov.az

TOP-5 internet resources of local executive bodies

For the number of visits

For the number of unique visits

1.binegedi-ih.gov.az

2. quba-ih.gov.az

