Rating of Azerbaijani state structures’ websites for number of visits in 1Q18

2018-04-10 20:36 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10
By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the State Agency for Special Communication and Information Security of the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan has published a rating of state websites for the number of visits in 1Q18.
|
TOP-10 official internet resources of state structures
|
For the number of visits
|
For the number of unique visits
|
1.idmantv.az
10. scwra.gov.az
|
1. idmantv.az
2.azal.az
|
TOP-5 internet resources of local executive bodies
|
For the number of visits
|
For the number of unique visits
|
1.binegedi-ih.gov.az
2. quba-ih.gov.az
Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər