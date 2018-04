One more Azerbaijani may join Supervisory Board of Russia’s VTB Bank

2018-04-10 20:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Azer Talibov, an Azerbaijani by nationality, may become a member of the Supervisory Board of VTB Bank, Vedomosti news website reported.

The VTB Bank Supervisory Board may also include Igor Repin, a member of the Shareholders Consulting Board of VTB Bank, and Mukhadin Eskindarov, rector of the Financial University under the Government of Russia.