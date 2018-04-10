El Al plane makes emergency landing at Ben Gurion after smoke fills cabin

An El Al plane carrying around 130 passengers made an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday afternoon shortly after taking off from there for Vienna, when smoke was spotted in the cabin, Times of Israel reports.

“There was smoke in the plane’s galley,” one passenger told the Ynet news site. “The crew ran to the galley and after a few moments they said there was smoke and we were going back because there was a problem.”

The plane landed safely. It was met by ambulances and paramedics at the airport.