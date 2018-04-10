Head coach of Azerbaijan’s trampoline team talks preparation for European Championships (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The main task of the Azerbaijani gymnasts at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling to be held in Baku is to show what they can do at the moment, Vladimir Shulikin, head coach of the Azerbaijani trampoline team, told Trend April 10.

He said that Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov will represent Azerbaijan at the European Championships in trampoline competitions among adults.

“They will perform both in individual and synchronous competitions,” the head coach said. “We will try to reach the finals so that the pair can get a ticket to the Minsk 2019 European Games.”

The head coach noted that among the women, Azerbaijan will be represented by Sviatlana Makshtarova and Veronika Zemlyanaya in individual and synchronous competitions.

“They have a little more chances, because, firstly, the number of rivals is smaller,” he said. “I think that they should be among the top five athletes who reached the finals, if everything goes well.”

The head coach noted that Ilya Grishunin will perform with a more complex program in individual trampoline competitions.

Shulikin added that Riyad Abbasov will represent Azerbaijan among junior boys, while Seljan Maqsudova will represent Azerbaijan among junior girls.

“She is 15 years old, but she has a very strong rival from Belarus and two rivals from Russia,” the head coach said, hoping that Maqsudova will be among the top three or five athletes who reached the finals.