Iraq to take all necessary measures to block cross-border Daesh attacks - Abadi

2018-04-10 21:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced that the country would take all necessary measures to prevent cross-border attacks by Daesh militants in Syria, Sputnik reported.

In late 2017, Iraq has declared the final defeat of the Daesh terror group after years of fight against militants. The victory was celebrated with a military parade held in Baghdad's Green Zone.

The same year was also victorious for Syria — the country's armed forces declared victory over Daesh, citing the liberation of the last town in Syria from the jihadists and the end of their three-year reign in the region.