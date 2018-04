U.N. says aid worker killed in South Sudan, demands release of others

An aid worker was killed in South Sudan when gunmen shot at his agency vehicle, the United Nations said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Armed men fired at the vehicle marked with logos of the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid as it traveled on a road near the town of Bentiu on Saturday and one of the workers died, the United Nations said.

“I strongly condemn the targeting of aid workers and demand that those responsible for these acts be brought to justice,” Alain Noudehou, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan said in a statement.

Nearly 100 relief workers have been killed in South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011 and spiraled into civil war two years later.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war initially fought between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, against rebels under former vice president Riek Machar, a Nuer. Violence has spread throughout the country and now involves most of the nation’s ethnic groups.

The United Nations did not say which armed force carried out Saturday’s attack. Staff from another aid group, CARE International, were robbed at gunpoint while traveling in the vicinity on the same day, according to the statement.