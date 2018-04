Trump cancels trip to Latin America, says White House

2018-04-10 23:00 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S. President Donald Trump will skip his first Latin America trip to stay in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria," the White House said on Tuesday, Xİnhua reported.

Trump was scheduled to pay a visit to Peru and Colombia this week, during which he would attend the Summit of the Americas in the Peruvian capital city of Lima.