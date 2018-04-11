Saudi could take part in military response in Syria: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia could take part in military action in Syria after a suspected chemical attack that killed at least 60 people in the eastern Ghouta region over the weekend, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised quick, forceful action in response to the attack, appearing to suggest a potential military response.

“If our alliance with our partners requires it, we will be present,” Prince Mohammed said at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, wrapping up a three-day visit to Paris.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had told reporters that a number of countries were holding consultations on how to respond to a chemical weapons attack in Syria and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“Our position is that those responsible have to be held accountable and brought to justice,” he said.