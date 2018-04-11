UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution supporting OPCW mission in Syria

On its third vote of the day, the United Nations Security Council voted against Russian's draft resolution to support the fact-finding mission in Syria's Douma, where an alleged chemical weapon attack recently claimed the lives of innocent civilians, Sputnik reported.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, having failed to obtain the required number of votes," said UN Security Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is considered the world's leading watchdog agency on the use of such weapons.

Russia, China, Bolivia, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia voted in favor of the resolution, while France, the United States, Britain and Poland voted against it. Other members of the 15-member council abstained from voting.