6 killed in plane crash at famed golf course in Arizona

2018-04-11

Six people died after their small plane crashed at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course in Arizona on Monday, killing everyone on board, police said, ABC News reported.

Emergency crews responded to the fiery crash site, located just north of the Scottsdale Airport, at around 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

The aircraft, a Piper PA24, crashed and caught fire just after takeoff from Scottsdale Airport, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in a statement.

“At this point in the investigation we can confirm that the flight originated from the Scottsdale airport and crashed shortly after takeoff,” the department said in a statement. “None of the six passengers aboard the aircraft survived.”