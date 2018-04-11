At least 20 dead after botched prison escape in Brazil

At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday when inmates attempted to escape from a prison in northern Brazil, official sources said, Xinhua reported.

The event took place at 1 p.m. local time in the Santa Izabel Prison Complex, in the northern city of Belem, capital of the state of Para, when a group of armed men attacked the prison and sought to help some prisoners escape, according to public security officials.

Nineteen of the dead have been identified as prisoners and their supporters trying to rescue them from outside. One prison guard also died. Four other guards were injured, one severely, said public security officials of Para state.