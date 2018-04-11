China's green energy company starts construction of biggest solar plant in Egypt

Egypt and China's clean energy company TBEA Sunoasis started Tuesday the construction of four solar power stations at the Benban Solar Energy Park in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, Xinhua reported.

The stations, with an output of 186 megawatts, are part of the giant Benban Solar Plant which is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

The Benban Solar Plant, after its completion, aims to generate up to 2 gigawatts of utility-scale solar capacity through a total of 40 projects.

Lynn Xia, TBEA's vice president of overseas business, told Xinhua that the plant is going to be one of the largest in the world.

"The responsibility is on our shoulders because we are the ones who deliver the work here," Xia said, adding that the project is TBEA's first in Africa.

TBEA Sunoasis Company is a major global green and smart energy service provider with business in more than 20 countries. It is devoted to achieving sustainable development of human society with the use of smart, efficient and green energy.