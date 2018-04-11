Turkish, Qatari firms to invest $5.2 bln in Turkey

Turkey’s Metcap Energy Investments and Qatar’s Fusion Dynamics will invest a total of $5.2 billion in Turkey, the companies said in a joint statement, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The 50-50 percent held joint venture, Metcap Petrochemicals, will build and operate a $4 billion natural gas-based chemical facility in the Thrace region.

The venture will also invest $1.2 billion in natural gas power stations in the northwestern Kırklaraeli province and the central Karaman province.

These power stations will meet some 5 percent of Turkey’s total electricity need when they become operational, according to the statement.