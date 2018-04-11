Seven missing, 13 injured in vehicle explosion in NW China

Seven people went missing and 13 people were injured after a blast hit a vehicle carrying explosives in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xinhua reported.

The explosion occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Pusan village of Zhen'an County, according to a statement of the county government.

The vehicle was registered in central China's Henan Province and was commissioned to send explosives to a warehouse near the village. It was parked near the village at the time of explosion.