French president: JCPOA should be preserved

2018-04-11 08:15 | www.trend.az | 2

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reiterated the importance of preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while at the same time criticizing Tehran's missile program, IRNA reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after signing trade and economic deals worth 18 billion dollars, Macron said the differences of opinion between Paris and Riyadh over the JCPOA is tactical.

Claiming that there are some flaws in the JCPOA, he said France agrees with Saudi Arabia that Iran's ballistic missile program and its expansionist policies should be restricted.

